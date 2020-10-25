mike pence
- Pop CultureDonald Trump "Acting Like Nothing's Wrong" As Legal Issues Mount, Mike Pence Drops Out Of 2024 RaceTrump's team tries to downplay a turbulent week in court as his VP stops trying to fill his shoes.By Ben Mock
- PoliticsDonald Trump Defends Supporters' Use Of "Hang Mike Pence" ChantsDonald Trump defended his supporters after being told they chanted "Hang Mike Pence."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMike Pence Says He'll "Never See Eye To Eye With" Donald Trump On The Capital Hill RiotsFormer Vice President Mike Pence publicly distanced himself away from Donald Trump during a speech at a Republican event in New Hampshire on Thursday.By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsMike Pence Undergoes Heart SurgeryFormer Vice President Mike Pence underwent successful surgery to have a pacemaker implanted.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsNew Evidence Reveals Internal Conversations By Mike Pence & Others During Capitol Riot"Clear the capitol," Pence pleaded. By Karlton Jahmal
- RandomMike Pence & Wife Karen Are Reportedly HomelessMike Pence and his wife Karen are reportedly homeless and couch-surfing in Indiana.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsPence Refuses To Invoke 25th Amendment After Alleged Argument With Trump: ReportAccording to a report, Trump allegedly told Pence, "You can either go down in history as a patriot, or you can go down in history as a p*ssy.”By Erika Marie
- PoliticsDon Lemon Declares Trump The "Biggest Snowflake Of Them All"Trump campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley called the outgoing president "the most masculine."By Aron A.
- PoliticsMike Pence Has Not Ruled Out Invoking 25th Amendment Against Trump: ReportThe Pence/Trump alliance is over. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsTrump Publicly Puts Pressure On Pence To Decertify Biden's WinPence had to break the news to Trump that he doesn't have that type of power. By Aron A.
- PoliticsEmployers Can Require Workers To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine, EEOC SaysEmployers will reportedly be allowed to require their employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMike Pence Receives Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Live During Televised EventThe Vice President received the vaccine live Friday morning.
By Madusa S.
- PoliticsDonald Trump Says He Will Leave Office If Electoral College Votes For BidenTrump makes a very obvious statement. By Karlton Jahmal
- GramLizzo Roasts Mike Pence With Her Halloween CostumeLizzo is celebrating Halloween with a politically-charged costume.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsMark Meadows Admits White House Will Not Control The COVID-19 OutbreakMark Meadows admits that the Trump administration is not going to be able to control the pandemic.By Cole Blake