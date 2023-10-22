Donald Trump Asked Melania To Wear Bikinis To Please Other Men, Anthony Pratt Alleges

It's no secret that Donald Trump's made some questionable decisions in his life, and the former U.S. President's quirks seem to extend to his marriage as well. Apparently, he enjoys showing off his wife Melania to his male friends, and even asked her to strip down for their pleasure. In a new segment on 60 Minutes Australia, Anthony Pratt breaks down some conversations he claims to have had with the 77-year-old. Allegedly, one of them having to do with Melania was captured in a recording.

In the recording, the Australian businessman is heard recalling Trump allegedly telling him that he asked Melania to walk around the pool wearing a bikini. According to him, he was just trying to give his guys "a look at what they want to see." Allegedly, Melania clapped back, telling him "I’ll do that when you walk around with me in your bikini."

Anthony Pratt Recalls Trump's Alleged Request

Luckily, it doesn't seem as though Melania went through with it, meaning that nobody had to see Trump in a bikini. The alleged request doesn't come as too much of a surprise considering the former president's history. With that being said, it's unfortunate to think that this chat could have gone down while he was still in office. Despite Melania coming from a modeling background, it's probably safe to say that she didn't appreciate being objectified by her own husband.

While Trump remains highly controversial, there is one person who isn't afraid to to show her love for him. Sexyy Red recently admitted that she's a supporter, as is the rest of her neighborhood. "Yeah, they support him in the hood," she said on This Past Weekend with Theo Von. "At first I don't think people was f***king with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s**t against women," she explained. "But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Awe, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office." What do you think of Donald Trump allegedly asking Melania to walk around in a bikini to please other men? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

