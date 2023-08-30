Styles P Claps Back After Biggie’s Former Manager Calls His Trump Argument “Bullsh*t”

Recently, Styles P has been getting some backlash for claiming that he preferred when Donald Trump was in office instead of Joe Biden. The artist’s argument was that both parties are racist, and he’d rather deal with clear racism than covert racism. “I’d rather you have you tell me you don’t like me and know you don’t like me and you inform me than me have to guess it or you secretly don’t like me but you telling me you don’t like me,” he explained.

“I think the government been doing that for ages. I’d rather deal with clear racism,” he continued. “Just someone being who they are and letting you know where they come from.” Countless social media users weighed in on his statement, and many have now accused him of being a secret Trump supporter. The Notorious B.I.G.’s former manager, Jacob York, even recently shared his take on the discussion. He described feeling as though Styles P’s argument doesn’t make any sense, calling him “disingenuous.”

Jacob York Calls Styles P “Disingenuous”

“Styles is my boy so no disrespect to him,” he says in a new clip. “This argument is bullsh*t.” He continued, “It’s like saying I want a gun to my face then maybe there being a possibility that someone drive by and shoot me. Nah, I don’t want either, right?” York then went on to claim that many others have used Styles P’s argument before as a means to shield their “misogyny” and “bigotry.”

Styles P responded to the clip, claiming that York had no right to call him disingenuous. “Here’s how I choose to see it: Touré asked me about the presidency. See, Jacob put the video like I choose Trump over Biden. I said I preferred Trump over Biden because I like to deal with my racism straight up,” he explained. “When Trump was in office, you spoke about racism with your white co-worker,” he continued. “You spoke about racism at your barbershop. You knew your enemy was there. Whether you have a loud racist or a quiet racist, they’re both racist.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Styles P.

