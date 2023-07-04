Styles P is still a hip-hop legend from his time as a member of The L.O.X. so when he talks people pay attention. According to HipHopDX in a recent interview on First Smoke Of The Day, he made sure everyone knew his take on the increasing use of artificial intelligence. “I don’t dig it, I don’t like artificial anything, especially not artificial intelligence,” he said. “I think, as people, none of us do. Do you know what’s crazy, when you think about it? God made Man. Man-made Machine. Machine is thinking better than Man, and that is God,” he explained.

Styles P had plenty more to say about artificial intelligence later on in the interview. “Artificial intelligence is man-made. Who’s making it? So you have a lot of human beings that are not going to understand that a human being actually made artificial intelligence. And now people are going to think that artificial intelligence can think better than its creator.” His favoring of naturalism is no surprise given that Styles P has been a vegan for decades. On top of avoiding animal products, he’s also avoided processed foods in an aim to be as healthy as possible.

Styles P Is Against Artificial Intelligence

2023 has been a busier year than usual for Styles P. He’s performed alongside The L.O.X. at a pair of celebrations of rap music’s 50th anniversary. The group may also have more appearances planned later in the year. He also released a new album back in January. Penultimate: A Calm Wolf Is Still A Wolf will serve as the second-to-last new studio album of Styles’ career. It was the 15th album of his career and his first since 2021’s Ghosting.

While he hasn’t confirmed any plans yet for when his final studio album will come out he seems committed to it. Even though he will retire his solo career Styles P plans to continue making music as a member of The L.O.X. What do you think of Styles P’s take on artificial intelligence? Let us know in the comment section below.

