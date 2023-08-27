Styles P Reveals He Preferred When Trump Was In Office

Styles P recently appeared on the Touré Show, where he revealed that he’d rather have Donald Trump in the White House than Joe Biden. The artist says that though he’s not a supporter of Trump, he thinks both politicians are racist, and he’d opt for blatant racism over hidden racism. “I did prefer when Trump was in office over Biden and I can tell you clearly why. Black people paid more attention to what was going on,” he began.

Touré says that more people were paying attention because they felt as though they “were in crisis.” Styles P continues, “We were in crisis now, but I’d rather have you tell me you don’t like me and know you don’t like me and you inform me than me have to guess it or you secretly don’t like me but you telling me you don’t like me. I think the government been doing that for ages.“

Styles P Says He’d “Rather Deal With Clear Racism”

“I’d rather deal with clear racism,” he adds. “Just someone being who they are and letting you know where they come from.” Styles P went on to claim that the “country sucked under both” presidents, and made it clear that he’s not a supporter of Trump. As expected, the performer’s statements managed to stir up some debate in the comments section. Many people are saying that his reasoning doesn’t cut it, and accusing him of being a secret Trump supporter. Several others are also accusing him of suggesting that Black people are ignorant.

This all comes amid Donald Trump’s recent arrest, which has expectedly gotten a ton of attention online. Of course, Trump has capitalized on the situation, selling merch and urging people to donate to his campaign. According to reports, he’s made somewhere around $7.1 million since his arrest. He was released almost immediately after surrendering on a bond of $200K. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on politics and Styles P.

