Kid Rock Drinks Bud Light, Fans Claim It’s A Conspiracy

Kid Rock rocketed himself back into the national spotlight this year as he became the face of the boycott against Bud Light. Conservatives nationwide declared that they would no longer drink the Anheuser-Busch product after the company ran an ad campaign featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The boycott, led by figures such as Rock, did make a noticeable impact on Anheuser-Busch sales, with the company reporting a 10% slump in second-quarter revenue. Rock’s reaction was particularly memorable, with the Michigan native filming himself shooting up a row of Bud Light cans.

Well, how things change. Multiple reports from August 17 place Kid Rock at a concert in Nashville drinking a can of Bud Light. Numerous photos show the ex-husband of Pamela Anderson holding onto the familiar tall blue can while wearing one of his signature hats. The concert in question was the Colt Ford show at the Skydeck.

Read More: Enes Freedom claims he’s score 60 points a game in the WNBA while trying to demonize trans athletes

Right-Wing Media Tries To Talk Their Way Out Of Kid Rock Pictures

Right wingers going full Pepe Silvia in Denial over Kid Rock being seen drinking a Bud Light. pic.twitter.com/DxQilBRK0D — Random Small Streamer Chick (@IreneGellar) August 19, 2023

While many people jokingly referred to Rock as a “hypocrite”, there was a very different reaction occurring amongst his right-wing compatriots. Those who politically align with Rock scrambled to his defence, stating that the pictures were fake and an intentional attack on Rock. “Actually he was drinking Coors Light can. This is a lie someone altered it,” one right-wing account claimed. Firstly, it’s very funny if he was drinking Coors given that the brand is a major sponsor of several LGBT initiatives. Meanwhile, other right-wingers are trying to claim that they “always suspected” that Rock was a secret liberal trying to be MAGA for the clout.

In short, the right wing is falling over themselves to try and explain the simple fact that Kid Rock, like many other right-wing figures, is a grifter. He told you what you wanted to hear so that you’d buy whatever he was selling to you. There is no conspiracy. No one is going out of their way to get Kid Rock canceled by his own team. He is, simply, a hypocrite who enjoys mediocre beer and country music concerts.

Read More: Benny the Butcher roasted for declaring he’s voting for Trump in 2024

[via]