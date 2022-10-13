Politics and pop culture are still spinning from Kanye West’s recent firestorm. We have been regularly reporting on West’s latest antics, from his issues with The Gap and Adidas to his undying support of “White Lives Matter.” The Donda hitmaker posed alongside Candace Owens at Paris Fashion Week wearing WLM garb, and it was a look that has caused many to sever ties with West.

After he stated that he would go “death con 3” on the Jewish community, West waged war against accusations of anti-Semitism. The controversy hasn’t moved the rapper who has since doubled down on his remarks.

A strong ally who has stood by West’s side has been Candace Owens, someone with a long history with the mogul. Although their friendship has had its ups and downs, these days, it looks as if Owens and West are as thick as thieves.

Lately, Owens has been promoting her anti-BLM documentary where she allegedly exposes the Black Lives Matter organization. Owens claims that she has evidence that the organization mishandled donations for personal gain, and this revelation has caused many to conflate the business with the movement.

Hey @RayJ —maybe when you have time you can teach the McCain family how to earn 100 million without selling out the American people to endless wars overseas?



They think your just another piss poor black rapper. https://t.co/HLU3KTbSO8 https://t.co/W25drMyEJ9 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 13, 2022

West and Owens posed on the red carpet for her documentary’s premiere, and it was a moment that also saw the likes of Ray J and Kid Rock. The former has long outed his relationship with and admiration of Donald Trump, and Kid Rock has been performing at MAGA rallies for years.

On Twitter, as she pushes her anti-BLM agenda, Owens interrupted her political discourse to drop off a candid photo of West and Rock together. “A vibe,” she wrote alongside the image.

It will be interesting to see what other twists and turns West’s recent outbursts will take him. Just yesterday (October 13), Owens revealed that JPMorgan Chase Bank advised West that they would be closing his accounts.

