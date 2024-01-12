Boldy James Raps Like A Gangster On Nicholas Craven-Produced Album "Penalty Of Leadership"

Boldy James is always willing to drop a new album at the drop of a hat. One of the best lyricists from the South, he is bringing it once again on his 18th overall project. The 41-year-old rapper likes to work with a partner in crime. This time, the person that is joining him on his gritty journey is Nicholas Craven.

The Canadian producer is no stranger to Boldy, though. These two ultra-talented and detail-oriented undergrounders first worked on a tape back in late September 2022. Together, they put the concise Fair Exchange No Robbery. So, it is nice to see them rekindle their work relationship on Penalty of Leadership.

Read More: 21 Savage Calls Kai Cenat After "American Dream" Release, Streamer Shares His Rating

Listen To Penalty Of Leadership By Nicholas Craven And Boldy James

Ahead of the release, Boldy and Nicholas gave the fans something to chew on until today. The lead track dropped during the backend of November with "Brand New Chanel Kicks." Then, about a month later they brought out maybe the most soulful track on the whole record, "No Pun Intended." Only feature lands on the 11-song offering, and that is Double Dee on "Early Worms Get Birds." You can stream the album everywhere, now.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album, Penalty of Leadership, by Boldy James and Nicholas Craven? Is this the duo's best album together, why or why not? Which songs are grabbing your immediate attention so far and why? What is the best beat on the record and why? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Boldy James and Nicholas Craven. Finally, stay with us for the most informative album posts throughout the week.

Penalty of Leadership Tracklist:

Formal Invite Jack Frost Evil Genius Murderous Tendencies No Pun Intended Brand New Chanel Kicks Straight As Soccer Mom Early Worms Get Birds (feat. Double Dee) Speedy Recovery All My Tokens

Read More: Kanye West Receives Four New Platinum Certifications From The RIAA