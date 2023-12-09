Nicholas Craven Provides A Soulful Beat, While Boldy James Raps His Behind Off On "No Pun Intended"

Nicholas Craven is an underground producing legend. The Quebec-based talent has been going at it since 2017. Honestly, with how meticulous he is at his craft, you would think he would be doing this for decades. It makes it even more impressive with that context in mind. Craven has worked with some of the best lyricists in hip-hop, one of them being Boldy James. The two are great together and have a tremendous rapport.

Back in 2022, the pairing put out a 10-track all-killer and no-filler project, Fair Exchange No Robbery. Outside of the one project, Craven and the Detroit rapper also have some other cuts together from previous works, too. This is why it is exciting to mention they are teaming up for a second full-length next year. Rumors have it that Craven and Boldy will be ready to drop sometime in January.

Read More: Dee-1 Scraps Joe Budden Diss Track After Realizing "Purpose" Of Their Beef

Listen To "No Pun Intended" By Nicholas Craven And Boldy James

The tape will be called Penalty Of Leadership. So far, only two tracks are out for it. We got our first taste of the record back in the middle of November with "Brand New Chanel Kicks." Now, we have cut two with "No Pun Intended." This one features some incredible chopped-up soulful vocals in the production. Then, of course, you have Boldy spazzing on it as per usual. It is safe to say we cannot wait for the full body of work.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "No Pun Intended," by Nicholas Craven and Boldy James? Is this the best track out of the two singles in promotion for Penalty Of Leadership? Is Craven a top 10 producer in the game right now, and where does he rank all time? Will this include the best rap performances by Boldy in the last few years, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Nicholas Craven and Boldy James. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Shares Hilarious Message To Chrisean Rock