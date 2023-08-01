Nicholas Craven
- MixtapesBoldy James Raps Like A Gangster On Nicholas Craven-Produced Album "Penalty Of Leadership"Boldy and Craven team up for the second time. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsNicholas Craven Provides A Soulful Beat, While Boldy James Raps His Behind Off On "No Pun Intended"This is single number two from "Penalty Of Leadership. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBoldy James Rocks His "Brand New Chanel Kicks" On New Nicholas Craven JointOne of hip-hop's favourite duos has done it again.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRansom & Nicholas Craven's "Deleted Scenes 2" EP ReviewRansom and Nicholas Craven's "Deleted Scenes 2" is a five track EP that showcases the rapper's strengths but not Craven's full potential.By Paul Barnes