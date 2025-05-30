Boldy James and Canada's Nicholas Craven are back at it again and they are beginning a new tape rollout with this single.

With this single comes an album announcement as well. At this point if you see James drop a single, just know that a project reveal is going to accompany it. This will technically be Craven's next offering, but a title remains unknown. What we do know is that it'll be out by July 11, so circle your calendars.

Just like an arachnid that weaves intricate traps for their prey, Boldy James is delivering bars and rhymes of equal quality. "Kept a can opener for n****s who be gossipin' / Snake-a*s n****s know we loafin' like some moccasins / Playin' like they with it but don't want no Smokey Robinson / Put that girlie on the runway, I had her modelin'."

