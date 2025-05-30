Boldy James has tremendous chemistry with a bevy of producers, but Nicholas Craven has to be near the top of that list. The Canada native has been working with one of Detroit's finest for about four years now and they have a handful of excellent tapes under their belts.
Those of course are Penalty of Leadership and Fair Exchange No Robbery. But since the former project, they have taken a year-long hiatus from one another. But they are back this weekend with "Spider Webbing Windshields."
Just like an arachnid that weaves intricate traps for their prey, Boldy James is delivering bars and rhymes of equal quality. "Kept a can opener for n****s who be gossipin' / Snake-a*s n****s know we loafin' like some moccasins / Playin' like they with it but don't want no Smokey Robinson / Put that girlie on the runway, I had her modelin'."
Also bringing their A game is Nicholas Craven. His signature, soulful, and jazzy loops are on full display with pristine piano keys laying the foundation.
With this single comes an album announcement as well. At this point if you see James drop a single, just know that a project reveal is going to accompany it. This will technically be Craven's next offering, but a title remains unknown. What we do know is that it'll be out by July 11, so circle your calendars.
He revealed this on May 22 on his Instagram with a picture of them linking up in the studio. "BOLDY JAMES & NICHOLAS CRAVEN “SPIDER WEBBING WINDSHIELDS” NEXT FRIDAY 5/30 🕸️ ALBUM DROPS 7/11."
Nicholas Craven & Boldy James "Spider Webbing Windshields"
Quotable Lyrics:
Feds put a hold on brodie bond way out in Roslyn
Tickets on tuck from all them racks that I be coddlin'
Fondlin', kept that nickel on me like I'm Donovan
Past was kinda gloomy but my future lookin' promisin'
Mr. Put That Sh*t On Every Day, I'm overconfident
No condiment, but down in commonwealth I'm like a communist