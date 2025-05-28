Tha God Fahim & Nicholas Craven Put In Work On 12th Edition Of "Hyperbolic Time Chamber Rap"

Tha God Fahim is back once again with another addition to his very large discography. This time, he's teaming up with Nicholas Craven for the 12th edition of his Dump Gawd: Hyperbolic Time Chamber Rap series of EPs. Fahim and Craven are frequent collaborators, with the duo recently joining forces for Ultimate Dump Gawd, released just under two weeks ago on May 16.

Hyperbolic Time Chamber Rap 12 is a lyrical exercise EP of sorts. Moreover, the project features verses from Jay NiCE, who appears on six of the seven tracks. The two of them trade verses about many of the usual Fahim topics. There are plenty of street bars, some raps about women, and overall, it is about what fans normally expect from his projects.

The beats are unsurprisingly strong as well, with Nicholas Craven long being one of the most respected producers in hip-hop's underground. He's done plenty with Tha God Fahim, but he's also been building a catalogue with Boldy James, Mach-Hommy, and others. Generally, and Fahim work well together on these short bursts of rapping, and this latest EP is no different.

Tha God Fahim is a wildly prolific artist, with dozens of albums on streaming and much more elsewhere. Hyperbolic Time Chamber Rap 12 is one of those latter projects. The EP is available to play on his official YouTube channel. However, you can also purchase a physical edition through his Bandcamp page. Check out the latest work from Fahim down below.

Tha God Fahim & Nicholas Craven - Dump Gawd: Hyperbolic Time Chamber Rap 12

Dump Gawd: Hyperbolic Time Chamber Rap 12 tracklist: