Tha God Fahim Reunites With Nicholas Craven For Second Installment Of The "Dump Gawd: Hyperbolic Time Chamber Rap" Series

Tha God Fahim, one of Georgia's most effortless lyricists, and Montreal's underground producing titan, Nicholas Craven, are back it. These two have been underappreciated since they got into the game, and they are showing everyone why they need more praise. These cross-country buddies have been extremely prolific for years, and 2024 has been no different. They are continuing to do most of their damage on Bandcamp and YouTube, dropping off four projects in a month-long span. Tha God Fahim and Nicholas Craven kicked things off on October 24 by revitalizing their Tha Myth Who Never Quit series with the second and third entries.
That trilogy is five years old now and it's one that has quickly become a fan-favorite run of tapes. Another one you can now throw in there is one that saw its inception take place about a week and a half ago. That would be Dump Gawd: Hyperbolic Time Chamber Rap. Tha God Fahim and Craven extended the Time Chamber Rap collection to 2 with eight tracks, which some of the best soul chops/loops you'll hear all year. Like most of their bodies of work, its on those two platforms we mentioned earlier. If you want to support the artists in full, you can click the first "[Via]" link to purchase the digital album. Or if you check out the second shortcut, that will take you to the YouTube page.
Dump Gawd: Hyperbolic Time Chamber Rap 2 - Tha God Fahim & Nicholas Craven
Dump Gawd: Hyperbolic Time chamber Rap 2 Tracklist:
- Tha Unfathomable Horror
- Shogun Jump
- Planetary Exploration
- Planet Vegeta
- Otha World
- Onslaught
- Mad Life Menace
- Hyperbolic Time Chamber Rap 3