Tha God Fahim And Nicholas Craven Drop "Tha Myth Who Never Quit 2"

Elias Andrews
More slick bars over soulful beats.

Tha God Fahim has built a reputation for dense wordplay that somehow feels tossed off and casual. He's able to make verses sound as though they're coming to him in real time, which gives his music a feeling of authenticity. Tha Myth Who Never Quit was a prime example of this skill. He was able to provide lyrical wizardry over producer by Nicholas Craven. The sequel, Tha Myth Who Never Quit 2, provides listeners with more of the same. The duo continue to flash their musical chemistry over a project that it is a shade under a half hour.

Tha Myth Who Never Quit 2 may have flown under the radar due to the fact that it's not available on Apple Music or Spotify. Instead, the album is available on YouTube and Bandcamp. It's very much worth your time, however. Tha God Fahim proves that he hasn't lost a step lyrically on the stellar second song, "Aspirations." The production from Nicholas Craven is jazzy and contemplative. "Make Way" somehow ups the ante with arguably the best beat on the whole album. Tha God Fahim's delivery is especially emotional on this cut. The rapper also shines on "Out of Options" and "Figure It Out." The latter has a choppy, nostalgic feel that makes it sound ripped right out of the 90s. Another winner for Fahim.

Tha God Fahim Gets Some Of His Best Beats To Date

Tha Myth Who Never Quit 2 tracklist:

