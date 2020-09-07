Tha God Fahim
- MixtapesMach-Hommy & Tha God Fahim Share New Album, "Duck CZN: Tiger Style"Sadhu Gold, Nicholas Craven, Fahim, and Wino Willy all assisted with production.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsTha God Fahim's "Six Ring Champ" Features 3 Your Old Droog JointsYOD appears on "Titanism," "Job Well Done," and "Checkers."By Hayley Hynes
- NewsYour Old Droog & Tha God Fahim Collaborate On "Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: The American Dream"The 8-track tape includes titles like "No Days Off," "Chubby Pockets," and "Corporate Ladder."By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesYour Old Droog & Tha God Fahim Return With "Tha YOD Fahim"Your Old Droog and Tha God Fahim continue their hot streak with another new album, fourteen-track "Tha YOD Fahim." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTha God Fahim, Your Old Droog & Mach-Hommy Connect On "Tha Poverty Bothers Me"Tha God Fahim, Your Old Droog & Mach Hommy team up for a soulful new record.By Aron A.