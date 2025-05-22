Tha God Fahim and Nicholas Craven are incredibly gifted and when you combine their talents, you get a project like "Ultimate Dump God."

This certainly climbs the ranks as one of the best collaborations of the year so far. Meanwhile, both artists are pretty prolific in their own right, so we would not be surprised to hear even more from them, very soon. For now, however, fans should check out Ultimate Dump God and allow for the project to sit with them. It is most certainly worth a good chunk of your time.

In a continuation of their Dump God series, the two dropped off Ultimate Dump God. Once again, these two knocked it out of the park. With 11 tracks and 28 minutes of material, Ultimate Dump God serves as a satisfying listen that could very well become one of your favorite projects of the year.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!