Tha God Fahim and Nicholas Craven are frequent collaborators who always drop some heat together. Overall, fans have been yearning for some new music, and on Friday last week, they delivered just that.
In a continuation of their Dump God series, the two dropped off Ultimate Dump God. Once again, these two knocked it out of the park. With 11 tracks and 28 minutes of material, Ultimate Dump God serves as a satisfying listen that could very well become one of your favorite projects of the year.
Production wise, Nicholas Craven provides some mystifying sample loops, and no, we are not going to sample snitch. The Montreal producer's style is well-established and when mixed with Tha God Fahim's talents as an MC, it just works.
Songs like "Mad Life Menace," "Otha World," and "Gfy" are personal favorites of ours on this tape. However, there are certainly those who will gravitating towards the other dope tracks on the project.
This certainly climbs the ranks as one of the best collaborations of the year so far. Meanwhile, both artists are pretty prolific in their own right, so we would not be surprised to hear even more from them, very soon. For now, however, fans should check out Ultimate Dump God and allow for the project to sit with them. It is most certainly worth a good chunk of your time.
Tha God Fahim & Nicholas Crave - Ultimate Dump God
Tracklist:
- Mad Life Menace
- The Riddle of Steel
- Tha Unfathomable Horror
- Shogun Jump
- Otha world
- Hyperbolic Time Chamber Rap 3
- The Intent of Vengeance
- Makankosappo
- Plot Armor
- Gfy
- I Dont Care