Tha God Fahim returns with Dump Gawd: Hyperbolic Time Chamber Rap 13, his second EP in a week and the 61st in his massive discography. Known for his ties to Griselda and as one-third of the Dump Gawds with Mach-Hommy and Your Old Droog, Fahim has carved a solo path defined by raw lyricism and soulful experimentation.

The latest EP continues God Fahim's Dragonball Z themed concept. The quick releases compare to the classic anime's quick turnaround. And like the anime, God Fahim's music draws out unforgettable moments like the show. Like the mighty characters, God Fahim continuous releases only deliver better music upon each new release.

The opener, “Render Punishment,” sets a serious tone. Over piano-laced boom-bap, Fahim reflects on unrest, survival, and the search for mental peace. “Twisted Metal,” with Ru$h, cleverly nods to the video game series and its upcoming live-action season on Peacock, pairing pop culture references with gritty wordplay.

“Hold the Throne” strips the drums for a chipmunk soul vibe, while “Smoke in Mirrors” explores the emotional toll of chasing financial stability. Fahim’s honesty cuts through minimalist production. “Brand New” loops a crooning sample as he taunts rivals, then hands off to “It’s Automatic,” where his cinematic bars glide over a jazzy bounce.

Though part of a long-running series, this EP stands on its own. Fahim leans fully into solo performance, crafting a deeply personal and stylistically refined release—arguably his strongest since Hyperbolic Time Chamber Rap 10. With subtle chemistry brewing with Ru$h, the door remains open for future collabs. But here, Fahim proves once again he doesn’t need a co-pilot to elevate the art.

Dump Gawd: Hyperbolic Time Chamber Rap 13 - Tha God Fahim & Nicholas Craven

