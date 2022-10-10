Mach-Hommy & Tha God Fahim Share New Album, “Duck CZN: Tiger Style”
Kicking the week off right for hip-hop lovers is Mach-Hommy, who, alongside Tha God Fahim, dropped off their 11-track Duck CZN: Tiger Style album featuring appearances from Juju Gotti and Your Old Droog.
“Tiger Style is not an escape, but a relocation, a space where more can be done about the things that are,” the Haitian-American recording artist said of his new arrival. “Allow Tiger Style to help you fly south for the winter, as the season changes, so must your behaviour and this album is your soundtrack.”
A press release describes the album as “the immediate door out of your head, a window into a different world where you can self-reflect without guilt of what is gone or to come.”
Producers who assisted Mach with his latest endeavour include Sadhu Gold, Nicholas Craven, Fahim, and Wino Willy.
Stream Duck CZN: Tiger Style below, and let us know what your top three favourite tracks are in the comment section.
Duck CZN: Tiger Style Tracklist:
- Bone Strait (feat. Tha God Fahim) [Prod Sadhu Gold]
- Shakes Pears (feat. Tha God Fahim) [Prod Sadhu Gold]
- Tiger Balm Ultra (feat. Tha God Fahim & Juju Gotti) [Prod Nicholas Craven]
- Blue Hill @ Stone Barns (feat. Tha God Fahim & Your Old Droog) [Prod Tha God Fahim]
- Chimay Bleues (feat. Tha God Fahim) [Prod Sadhu Gold & Wino Willy]
- The Way You Do It (Skit)
- Love Is Luh (feat. Tha God Fahim) [Prod Sadhu Gold]
- Gossamer Wings (feat. Tha God Fahim) [Prod Nicholas Craven]
- Wiz Marquee (feat. Tha God Fahim) [Prod Sadhu Gold]
- Turbo Tariff (feat. Tha God Fahim) [Prod Nicholas Craven]
- 30 Stone Grouper (feat. Tha God Fahim & Juju Gotti) [Prod Nicholas Craven]