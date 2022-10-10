Kicking the week off right for hip-hop lovers is Mach-Hommy, who, alongside Tha God Fahim, dropped off their 11-track Duck CZN: Tiger Style album featuring appearances from Juju Gotti and Your Old Droog.

“Tiger Style is not an escape, but a relocation, a space where more can be done about the things that are,” the Haitian-American recording artist said of his new arrival. “Allow Tiger Style to help you fly south for the winter, as the season changes, so must your behaviour and this album is your soundtrack.”

A press release describes the album as “the immediate door out of your head, a window into a different world where you can self-reflect without guilt of what is gone or to come.”

Producers who assisted Mach with his latest endeavour include Sadhu Gold, Nicholas Craven, Fahim, and Wino Willy.

Stream Duck CZN: Tiger Style below, and let us know what your top three favourite tracks are in the comment section.

Duck CZN: Tiger Style Tracklist: