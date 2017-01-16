Mach Hommy
- MixtapesMach-Hommy Drops Ethereal Project, "Notorious Dump Legends: Volume 2"For fans of drumless hip-hop, raw lyricism, and lo-fi production, the Haitian-American MC continues his prolific dominance in all those areas.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesMach-Hommy & Tha God Fahim Share New Album, "Duck CZN: Tiger Style"Sadhu Gold, Nicholas Craven, Fahim, and Wino Willy all assisted with production.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsMach-Hommy Returns With Tha God Fahim On "Dollar Menu 4"Last year, the New Jersey native impressed with "Pray For Haiti" and "Balens Cho (Hot Candles)."By Hayley Hynes
- NewsMach-Hommy Drops "Dump Gawd: Triz Nathaniel" EP For $222 On His WebsiteNew Jersey lyricist is selling his latest work at a high price.By Thomas Galindo
- NewsMach-Hommy's "Dollar Menu" Has Arrived On DSPsMach-Hommy's latest includes titles like "Smoke Signal" and "Nardwuar."By Hayley Hynes
- NewsMach-Hommy Shares New Album "Balens Cho"Mach Hommy delivers his latest body of work, "Balens Cho." By Aron A.
- Music VideosMach Hommy, Westside Gunn, & Keisha Plum Drop "Folie A Deux" VisualsMach Hommy connects with Westside Gunn and Keisha Plum on the new "Pray For Haiti" video for "Folie A Deux." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMach-Hommy & Westside Gunn Team Up On "Murder Czn"Mach Hommy & Westside Gunn swap bars on "Pray For Haiti." By Aron A.
- MixtapesMach Hommy Drops Off Griselda Album "Pray For Haiti"Mach Hommy fires off his anticipated Griselda drop "Pray For Haiti," with twenty percent of profits going toward improving schools in Port-au-Prince.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMach-Hommy Unveils "The Stellar Ray Theory"Mach Hommy shares the first single off of "Pray For Haiti." By Aron A.
- NewsTha God Fahim, Your Old Droog & Mach-Hommy Connect On "Tha Poverty Bothers Me"Tha God Fahim, Your Old Droog & Mach Hommy team up for a soulful new record.By Aron A.
- NewsMach-Hommy Is Back With His Latest Track "Really Weak"Mach-Hommy returns with his latest offering, "Really Weak."By Aron A.
- NewsMach-Hommy Enlists Earl Sweatshirt & More For "Mach's Hard Lemonade"Mach-Hommy's "Mach's Hard Lemonade" drops as a TIDAL-exclusive. By Aron A.
- NewsMach Hommy Drops "Clout Dracula" Featuring Navy Blue, YoungQueenz & TvoyDidn't realize vampires cared about clout.By Arielle London
- NewsMach-Hommy Enlists Earl Sweatshirt, Quelle Chris & More For "Wap Konn Jòj!"Mach Hommy comes out of the shadows with the release of "Wap Konn Jòj!"By Aron A.
- NewsMach-Hommy Enlists Your Old Droog & The God Fahim For "Phi Slamma"Mach Hommy links up with Your Old Droog and Tha God Fahim for "Phi Slamma."
By Aron A.
- NewsDJ Muggs & Mach Hommy Drop Off "Tuez-Les Tous"DJ Muggs and Mach Hommy release their new collab project.By Aron A.
- NewsDJ Muggs & Mach-Hommy Link Up On "Stain Glass"DJ Muggs and Mach Hommy link up on their latest collab. By Aron A.
- NewsBrand NameMach Hommy links up with Alchemist on "Brand Name."By hnhh