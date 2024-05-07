Mach-Hommy Announces New Album After Collaborating With Kaytranada For New Song, “#RichAxxHaitian"

Mach Hommy Album Cover - #RichAxxHaitian

Mach-Hommy has a new project on the way.

Mach-Hommy has shared the title track from his upcoming album, #RichAxxHaitian, which he’ll be dropping later this month ahead of Haitian Flag Day. For the song, he teams up with Kaytranada and 03 Greedo. In a press release sharing the news with HipHopDX, Mach discussed the collaborators he chose to work with for the project.

“All the people I worked with are people who I know and who I’ve worked with before,” Mach said. “I like to deal with like-minded creatives. Even if the person has their own panache or je nais se quoi that they bring to the table, there has to be a thread of commonality between us in order for the work to sustain. And not to mention they’re fucking talented, exceptionally gifted at what they do, and the ear that they possess.” Other rappers to land features on the tracklist include Black Thought, Roc Marciano, Your Old Droog, Tha God Fahim, HEPHZIBAH, Big Cheeko, and more. For production, he also teamed up with Conductor Williams, Quelle Chris, and Sadhu Gold, among others.

Mach-Hommy Drops First Single From New Album

Mach-Hommy also says the new album is the final installment in a “tetralogy,” which began with his outstanding 2016 effort, HBO (Haitian Body Odor), and also features his 2021 projects, Pray for Haiti and Balens Cho (Hot Candles). According to Pitchfork, he explained: “I’ve always wanted to rep for Haiti and the cultural and intellectual richness we’ve provided the world. From our musical styles like kontradans that have influenced world music, our natural resources which provide so much raw material for so many important advancements in technology, our thinkers that pioneered philosophical movements and Black pride, and our spiritual leaders who kept the religious traditions of Guinea alive and intact, the religious traditions of Ayiti….”

#RichAxxHaitian will be releasing on Friday, May 17. Be on the lookout for further updates on Mach-Hommy on HotNewHipHop.

