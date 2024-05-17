Mach-Hommy Puts On For His Homeland With "#RICHAXXHAITIAN"

mach-hommy #richaxxhaitianmach-hommy #richaxxhaitian

Mach delivers one of his strongest bodies of work on his 14th album.

Mach-Hommy has always proudly repped his Haitian roots. Across his decorated and prolific catalog, he has look to shed light on the country in multiple ways. Today, Mach-Hommy is doing more of the same on his 14th studio album #RICHAXXHAITIAN. Tomorrow, May 18, happens to be Haitian Flag Day, a national holiday in Haiti to celebrate the country’s independence from the French. The flag was raised for the first time on the 18th in 1803, as this day serves to remember the journey to their freedom.

According to an interview with Clash, Mach-Hommy's goal for this album was to shed light on how influential Haiti is, as well as how far the country has come. "I’ve always wanted to rep for Haiti and the cultural and intellectual richness we’ve provided the world. From our musical styles like kontradans that have influenced world music, our natural resources which provide so much raw material for so many important advancements in technology, our thinkers that pioneered philosophical movements and Black pride..."

Listen To #RICHAXXHAITIAN By Mach-Hommy

Mach-Hommy released the self-titled lead single on May 6, but the album was supposedly first announced back in the spring of 2023. It featured just a couple of the project's many features, which includes Conductor Williams, Roc Marciano, Your Old Droog, Black Thought, Quelle Chris and more. Like always, Mach is bringing top-tier rapping and ever-changing instrumentals. This project really does not have many misses, if any, and it is easily worth multiple listens.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album #RICHAXXHAITIAN by Mach-Hommy? What tracks have you been gravitating toward so far? Where do you rank this project amongst the rest of his discography and why? Who had the strongest guest appearance on the record? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Mach-Hommy. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

#RICHAXXHAITIAN Tracklist:

  1. (...) with Kinski
  2. ANTONOMASIA with Roc Marciano, Calico Wall
  3. POLTickle with Drea D'Nur
  4. SONJE with Hephzibah
  5. PADON with The God Fahim
  6. EMPTY SPACES with Your Old Droog
  7. SUR LE PONT d'AVIGNON (Reparation #1) with Conductor Williams
  8. XEROX CLAT with Haitian Jack, Conductor Williams
  9. GORGON ZOE KAN
  10. THE SERPENT AND THE RAINBOW
  11. COPY COLD with Black Thought, Quelle Chris
  12. #RICHAXXHAITIAN with 03 Greedo, KAYTRANADA
  13. LON LON with Archie Whitewater
  14. AUX BON PARFUMS
  15. SAME 24 with Big Cheeko, Norman Conners
  16. GUGGENHEIM JEUNE
  17. HOLY ____ with Conductor Williams

