Knxwledge Hits Mach-Hommy With Bombshell Allegation About Stealing Beats

Knxwledge has accused Mach-Hommy of allegedly stealing beats from him in a bombshell post on his Instagram Story. While doing a Q&A with fans, one user asked the producer whether he and Mach have any unreleased material. He responded by going off on his former collaborator. “That n***a stole a album worth of beats and released a dogsh*t mixed 12″ for 1k each. Dnt ask me sh*t abt this n***a. Your favorite rapper a thief," he wrote back. He concluded by joking: "Y'all love this n***a and y'all dnt even understand French."

The album Knxwledge appears to have been refering to was likely 2017's The Sp**k, which he previously sold on his website for $1,000. At the time of publishing, it's sold out. They also collaborated on the songs “Fresh Off the Boat,” “Gnarly Dude,” and “Ron van Clief" over the years. It doesn't appear that Mach-Hommy has responded to the allegations.

Mach-Hommy's "#RICHAXXHAITIAN"

Mach-Hommy has been enjoying some of the most commercial success of his career as of late. He dropped the acclaimed project, #RICHAXXHAITIAN, back in May 2024. At the time, he praised the artists he worked with on the album in a press release. He wrote: “All the people I worked with are people who I know and who I’ve worked with before. I like to deal with like-minded creatives. Even if the person has their own panache or je nais se quoi that they bring to the table, there has to be a thread of commonality between us in order for the work to sustain. And not to mention they’re f*cking talented, exceptionally gifted at what they do, and the ear that they possess." Producers on the project included KAYTRANADA, Conductor Williams, and more.