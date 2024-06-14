NxWorries Prove Lightning Strikes Twice With "Why Lawd?" Album

The dynamic duo are sharper than ever.

NxWorries was one of the rare musical combinations that lived up to its potential. Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge teaming up for a genre-spanning album was such a cool idea that it was impressive that the two of them managed to pull it off. That was way back in 2016, though. Paak and Knxwledge have made a lot of music since, so there was uncertainty as to whether they could do it again. Well, they did just that. The second NxWorries album, Why Lawd?, is weirder and even better than its predecessor.

Part of the reason this sophomore album has superseded Yes Lawd is the chemistry between Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge. It's obvious they're more comfortable working together, and their chemistry leaps out of the speakers on songs like "Daydreaming" and "HereIAm." The duo also manage to weave in more guest features than last time. Dave Chappelle sets a memorable tone in the opener, and the rest follow suit. Thundercat sounds lovelorn and funky as ever on the standout "KeepHer," while H.E.R. and .Paak excel on the duet "Where I Go." Earl Sweatshirt is in his element over the chunky soul instrumental on "WalkOnBy," while .Paak protege Rae Khalil steals the show on two separate tracks. Why Lawd? is everything a sequel should be but rarely is: bigger, more ambitious, and actually better.

NxWorries Has Great Chemistry With The Guest Features

Why Lawd? tracklist:

  1. ThankU (featuring Dave Chappelle)
  2. 86Sentra
  3. MoveOn
  4. KeepHer (featuring Thundercat)
  5. Distractions
  6. Lookin'
  7. Where I Go (featuring H.E.R.)
  8. Daydreaming
  9. FromHere (featuring Snoop Dogg & October London)
  10. FallThru
  11. Battlefield
  12. HereIAm
  13. OutTheWay (featuring Rae Khalil)
  14. SheUsed
  15. MoreOflt
  16. NVR.RMX (featuring Charlie Wilson)
  17. DistantSpace
  18. WalkOnBy (featuring Earl Sweatshirt & Rae Khalil)
  19. EvnMore

