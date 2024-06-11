NxWorries Enlists Earl Sweatshirt And Rae Khalil On "WalkOnBy"

The talented duo deliver again.

NxWorries is one of the most experimental duos working today. The pairing of Anderson .Paak and producer Knxwledge has resulted in some fascinating blends of hip-hop, funk and R&B, and the duo continue to hit the mark with their latest single, "WalkOnBy." While it shares a title with a classic Dionne Warwick single, "WalkOnBy" is a wholly original piece with vocals from Anderson .Paak and stellar guest contributions from Earl Sweatshirt and Rae Khalil.

.Paak holds down the bulk of the song, including the chorus and the first verse, but the guest artists really make the song soar. Earl Sweatshirt doesn't dish out too many features these days, but the beat is perfectly suited to his sleepy, hyper-articulate wordplay. He sounds effortlessly wistful over the soulful strings. Rae Khalil comes through on the back end of "WalkOnBy" to add to the emotional thrust of the song. She provides the most emotive vocals here, and .Paak's rasp makes for a perfect compliment. Rae Khalil won a Grammy for working on .Paak's 2021 single "Lockdown," so it's obvious these two know how to make special sounds. NxWorries do it again. No surprise here.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

NxWorries Continues To Expand Their Sound

Quotable Lyrics:

You mad I made lucrative ties
You in a bind
I'm not, so you feelin' tight
Exuberant heights, the flight long
I'm too busy fried for you and your plight

