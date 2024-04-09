NxWorries Reveals Star-Studded Tracklist For New Album "Why Lawd?"

NxWorries are a versatile duo. Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge have worked with tons of musical titans since they released their debut album in 2018, so it should come as no surprise that they called in some of their famous connections for the follow-up, Why Lawd?. It was already going to be exciting to see how .Paak and Knxwledge interacted given the gap between releases, but throwing in legends from the R&B, hip-hop and comedy (!) world is bound to attract curious listeners.

Why Lawd? runs 19 tracks, which is the same length as the first NxWorries album, Yes Lawd. The first album had no guest features, however, whereas Why Lawd? kicks off with an introducing featuring none other than Dave Chappelle. The tracklist gets wilder from there, as Thundercat drops by on "KeepHer", H.E.R. pops up on "Where I Go," and Snoop Dogg splits the bill on "FromHere." Nobody expected to see an Earl Sweatshirt and Anderson .Paak collab anytime soon, yet that's exactly what fans are going to get on the penultimate track, "WalkOnBy." Why Lawd? will also feature two appearances by Rae Khalil. Rae is an R&B artists who recently signed to Def Jam through .Paak's Apesh*t label.

"Why Lawd?" releases on June 7, 2024

.Paak discussed his decision to revive NxWorries during a recent interview with The Root. He asserted that he wants to constantly challenge himself as an artist, and pushing himself to try new things with Knxwledge was an exciting prospect. "I don’t like to be comfortable," the singer explained. "I like to push for different sounds and I feel like me and Knxwledge’s sound, NxWorries, is really needed right now."

Why Lawd? Tracklist:

ThankU (featuring Dave Chappelle) 86Sentra MoveOn KeepHer (featuring Thundercat) Distractions Lookin' Where I Go (featuring H.E.R.) Daydreaming FromHere (featuring Snoop Dogg & October London) FallThru Battlefield HereIAm OutTheWay (featuring Rae Khalil) SheUsed MoreOflt NVR.RMX (featuring Charlie Wilson) DistantSpace WalkOnBy (featuring Earl Sweatshirt & Rae Khalil) EvnMore

