Anderson .Paak Unveils New Signee Rae Khalil On Apeshit Records

In an exciting development for the music industry, Anderson .Paak has proudly announced the newest signee to his label, Apeshit Records, and her name is Rae Khalil. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter shared the news on Friday (February 16), confirming that Rae Khalil has joined the roster of Apeshit Records, which operates under the umbrella of Def Jam Records. Tunji Balogun, CEO of Def Jam Recordings, played a pivotal role in Rae Khalil's signing to the label, and .Paak expressed his enthusiasm for being part of her musical journey. In a statement to Variety, Anderson .Paak stated, “Once Tunji [Balogun, CEO of Def Jam Recordings] signed [Rae], he asked me to do my ‘Quincy Jones’ thing, and it’s been such an amazing experience being part of her journey and helping with her incredible project."

Moreover, Rae Khalil's artistic journey has evidently made a profound impression on .Paak, who not only considers her one of his favorite collaborators but also holds her in high regard as a human being. The two artists have shared a significant history, from Rae's early days as a contestant on Netflix's Rhythm + Flow to their joint Grammy victories. Anderson .Paak expressed pride in witnessing Rae Khalil's evolution, emphasizing the genuine connection they share.

Anderson .Paak Announces New Artist Rae Khalil

Taking to Instagram to share the news with his followers, Anderson .Paak wrote, “TOP OF THE MORNING! I’m really proud of this young lady and honored to be a part of her journey. @raekhalil is the newest member of the @apeshitinc family, and her first single 'IS IT WORTH IT' is OUT NOW!!! Go peep the live performance vid directed by yours truly!” Accompanying the announcement was a shout-out to the talented individuals who contributed to the project, including @gawdherself on backgrounds and choreography, @alissia the producer and smooth bass player, and @josemrios of the world-famous @freenationals on guitar.

Moreover, hailing from Southern California, Rae Khalil initially gained prominence with her 2018 album "GIRLFRIEND." Her journey continued with a notable appearance on Netflix's Rhythm + Flow, where her talent and charisma left a lasting impression, despite ultimately losing to Bigmouf’Bo. However, as she steps into this new chapter with Apeshit Records, fans can anticipate Rae Khalil's artistry to flourish under the mentorship of Anderson .Paak and the creative environment of the label.

