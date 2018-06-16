APESHIT
- MusicAnderson .Paak Unveils New Signee Rae Khalil On Apeshit Records"It’s been such an amazing experience being part of her journey and helping with her incredible project."By Tallie Spencer
- NewsBree Runway Makes An Impressive Entrance On "APESHIT"Bree Runway shares her "Apeshit" track.By Milca P.
- GramCiara & Russell Wilson's Beyoncé & Jay-Z Halloween Costumes Are LegendaryCiara and Russell Wilson came through this year.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJay-Z & Beyonce Credited With Bumping The Louvre's Attendance By 25%Carter power. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJay-Z & Beyonce Credited With Tourism Boost At "Le Louvre" In Paris"Apesh*t" paid dividends for the French tourism board.By Devin Ch
- MusicRandom Fan Runs Onstage During Beyonce And Jay-Z "OTR II" Stop in AtlantaFan love gone crazy.By Milca P.
- NewsJay-Z & Beyoncé's "Everything Is Love" Gets The Chopped Not Slopped TreatmentThe Chopstars bring the Chopped Not Slopped sound to "Everything Is Love."By Aron A.
- MusicQuavo & Pharrell Created "Apeshit" and "Stir Fry" Within The Frame Of An HourQuavo brags about his studio work rate with Pharrell.By Devin Ch
- MusicBeyonce Requests Rome's Colosseum As Location For Next Music VideoWill Beyonce gain the work permit once again?By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B, Beyonce & Jay-Z Lead The 2018 MTV VMA NominationsThe nominations are in!By Chantilly Post
- MusicBeyonce & Jay Z's "Apeshit" Video Is Now The Theme Of A 90-Minute Tour At The LouvreThe Lourve is banking off its recent free press. By Chantilly Post
- MusicThe Carters' "Everything Is Love" Debuts At No. 2 On Billboard 200Elsewhere, XXXTentacion is back in the Top 10.By Milca P.
- MusicBeyonce Wore A Dress Worth Over $138K In "Apesh*t" VideoOf course, Beyonce wore this dress. By Chantilly Post
- MusicThe Migos Demo Of Jay-Z & Beyonce's "Apesh*t" Has SurfacedJay-Z and Beyonce drew heavy inspiration from Migos on "Apeshit."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBeyoncé & Jay-Z Rented Out The Louvre With Only A Month's NoticeNot even The Louvre can say no to The Carters.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicA Look At The Key Players Involved In Beyonce & Jay-Z's "Everything Is Love"All the writing credits for "Everything Is Love" in one neat place.By Devin Ch
- SongsThe Carters Go Nuts On "APESHIT"Catch the first single from Beyonce & Jay-Z's "Everything Is Love" album.By Milca P.