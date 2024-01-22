Anderson .Paak & Jae Lin: Relationship Timeline

Since the world was introduced to Anderson .Paak, the artist has seemingly appreciated his wife at every opportunity. From his Grammy acceptance speech to interviews, the singer has mentioned Jae Lin everywhere. Because of these open shows of love and appreciation, the recent news of Anderson .Paak filing for divorce has rocked fans hard. As far as unexpected celebrity breakups go, this has to be among the most surprising in recent times. The couple has been together for over a decade, and seemed to have a healthy marriage. While their relationship was mostly kept private, nobody expected the challenges within it to lead to divorce. However, something has unfortunately led to the couple’s decision to split. Moreover, Anderson .Paak seems to have moved on to a new flame. Nonetheless, here’s a timeline of his and his Jae Lin’s relationship.

How Anderson .Paak And Jae Lin Met

In a 2016 interview on The Breakfast Club, Anderson Paak shared that he met his wife in college. He was initially admitted as a student in the Musicians Institute in Hollywood. However, he unfortunately could not afford the fees and had to drop out very soon after. Fortunately, due to his immense talent, he was offered a job at the institution, and subsequently got employed as a teaching assistant. During his time working there, Anderson met Jae Lin, and they eventually started a relationship. While it remains unknown what year exactly they started dating, the two have been married for about thirteen years.

2011 - 2013: Weathering Storms Together

Sometime in 2011, Anderson .Paak, his wife, and then-infant firstborn, Soul, were rendered homeless. This came after the singer lost his job on a marijuana farm and had no other means of income. Subsequently, as he shared on The Breakfast Club, Anderson and his family couch-surfed and squatted with family and friends for a while. Through it all, the pair stuck by one another until things finally started looking up for them.

2014 - 2020: Better Days, And The Arrival Of A Second Child

Following the release of his debut album in 2014, the “Come Home” singer’s career started to really blossom. Subsequently, in 2017, he and Jae Lin welcomed a second son, Shine. While Anderson .Paak grew prominent in the industry over the years, his wife mostly stayed in the background. Even though she was proud of her husband, Jae Lin did not want the attention of being in the spotlight herself. Nevertheless, Anderson appreciated her on several occasions. One of the most notable instances where he did so was during his Grammy acceptance speech at the 2020 ceremony. Addressing Jae Lin, Anderson said, “I want to thank my beautiful wife, my patient wife. I know you don’t love me ‘cause I’m perfect, but thank you for showing me and my kids the closest thing to it.”

2024: Anderson .Paak Files For Divorce

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Anderson .Paak performs on stage at Alexandra Palace on March 15, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

In a surprising turn of events, Anderson .Paak has now filed for divorce from his wife of 13 years. According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, he is asking for joint physical and legal custody of their sons. Additionally, according to the court filings, Anderson is looking to terminate the court’s authority to grant any spousal support to Jae Lin. The reason for their split remains unknown, but the news of their impending divorce has shocked many fans of the couple.

