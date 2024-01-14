Anderson Paak Files For Divorce After 13 Years Of Marriage

Anderson Paak has filed for divorce from his wife of 13 years, Jae Lin, in a Los Angeles court. According to the legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the singer wants joint physical and legal custody of his children. They share two kids, Soul Rasheed (13) and Shine Tariq (6). The court documents don't list an official separation date and instead only provide: "TBD."

Paak reportedly met Jae Lin at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood, while working as a teaching assistant. She was still in college at the time. Later, he took a job working on a Marijuana farm in Santa Barbara, California. Shortly after the birth of their first son, Paak was fired and the family became homeless. It's Paak's second marriage.

Read More: Anderson .Paak Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Music Star

Anderson Paak & Jae Lin Attend The Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Anderson .Paak, Soul Rasheed and Jae Lin attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

While they've maintained privacy in their relationship, Paak opened up about his marriage during an interview with Hypebeast, revealing that the COVID-19 pandemic allowed him to spend more time with his family. "My son was really into YouTube, so I was like 'We should do skits' because he's naturally funny and he dances. I started helping him film skits, and then he would help me edit them," Paak said at the time. "We were staying up till two or three in the morning, making these videos together. It made me want to make a movie with him."

On the music front, Paak teased working with Knxwledge again, last year. He began the year by revealing that he and Knxwledge were in album mode. In September, he shared a video of an “Old Town Road” rendition on Instagram with the caption: "It’s almost time @knxwledge." Be on the lookout for further updates on Anderson Paak and his divorce from Jae Lin on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Anderson .Paak Teases The Return Of NxWorries: "It's Almost Time"

[Via]