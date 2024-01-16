Anderson .Paak Appears To Have A New Flame Following Divorce

Anderson .Paak is currently in the midst of a divorce. As it turns out, .Paak and his wife were together for 13 years and even had two children together. The singer is looking to get joint custody of the children, and it remains to be seen what kind of divorce this will be. As we know, they can either be amicable or they can be soured by drama. Either way, this divorce came as a shock to many of his fans. However, this is mostly because those fans had no idea he was married to begin with.

Despite only filing for divorce a few days ago, it seems as though Anderson .Paak already has a new flame. According to new photos that were obtained by TMZ, the Silk Sonic member was in Mexico this week. He is hanging out with a Dutch singer named Sterre Marith Tapilatu. Furthermore, the two could be seen holding hands and it was all very romantic. At this time, there is no telling how long they have been together.

Anderson .Paak Out And About

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on March 14, Anderson .Paak accepts the Best Melodic Rap Performance award for 'Lockdown' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

As we know, it can take a while after a separation before divorces are officially filed. That said, it is easy to see how Anderson .Paak could already have a new boo. Either way, this is yet another development that may come as a surprise to some of his fans out there. Perhaps this will inspire a plethora of new tracks.

Either way, this is yet another development that may come as a surprise to some of his fans out there. Perhaps this will inspire a plethora of new tracks.

