Key Glock, Mach-Hommy & More Went Full Force On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

BYGabriel Bras Nevares42 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 7: Rapper Key Glock performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Other amazing releases on "Fire Emoji" this week came from Lupe Fiasco, Chance The Rapper, Rapsody, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more.

HotNewHipHop's Fire Emoji playlist is back to round up the best of the best hip-hop releases that came out this week, and we have a nice balance of singles and projects. First up is the latest banger from Key Glock, "F**k Around & Find Out," which trades out his usual Memphis griminess for a more upbeat bounce. Regardless, Glizock flows like butter on here, and no style in the world can take his city out of his cadence, confidence, or diction. As for one of the best hip-hop albums this week (or year so far, frankly), Mach-Hommy returns with #RICHAXXHAITIAN. While the whole project is stacked with astonishments by every metric, we'd recommend the soulful "SONJE" with Hephzibah as a taster.

Elsewhere on Fire Emoji, the AOTY contenders continue with Rapsody's Please Don't Cry, which once again shows off her range and skillset as a top-tier MC. Of course, a Lil Wayne feature on "Raw," as well as Niko Brim, would raise excited eyebrows, but their chemistry is something that somehow managed to exceed expectations. Another match made in heaven is Chance The Rapper's collaboration with DJ Premier, "Together." Star Line Gallery is shaping up to potentially be one of the most tender and touching hip-hop albums of the past couple of years, something that fans can't wait for.

Read More: Rapsody Argues Kendrick Lamar’s Strategy Won Him The Battle Over Drake

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

There's one more new album we wanted to shout out on Fire Emoji this week, and that's A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Better Off Alone. While there are a lot of solo cuts here, the extensive tracklist also provides some solid collabs such as the woozy Cash Cobain team-up, "Body." In fact, Cobain has another feature on the playlist this week, as NAV remixed Cash and Diany Dior's "Favorite Lady." It's another blend of Jersey club, drill, and more minimal plugg and electronic sounds fused with pop trap, and checks the boxes well enough.

Finally, we'd be remiss not to mention Lupe Fiasco's titular single for his upcoming project, "Samurai," which is as classy as it is enveloping. If you're looking for something more energetic, don't head out before bumping 42 Dugg's gritty "Win Wit Us." Let us know what your favorite Fire Emoji release was this week, as well as what else we missed, down in the comments section below. Check out the playlist above and, as always, check back in with HNHH for more amazing music releases around the clock.

Read More: NAV Teases His New Album “On My Way 2 Rexdale” With Electrifying Trailer

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Life Is Beautiful 2023 - Day 2 - PerformanceMusicKendrick Lamar & Drake End The Beef On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream48.8K
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2MusicIce Spice, Future & Many More Headline Star-Studded "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream3.1K
Chanel : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024MusicKendrick Lamar & Drake's Feud Takes Over Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream6.0K
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - ShowMusicFuture & Metro Boomin Trust No One On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream2.1K