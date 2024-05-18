Key Glock, Mach-Hommy & More Went Full Force On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

HotNewHipHop's Fire Emoji playlist is back to round up the best of the best hip-hop releases that came out this week, and we have a nice balance of singles and projects. First up is the latest banger from Key Glock, "F**k Around & Find Out," which trades out his usual Memphis griminess for a more upbeat bounce. Regardless, Glizock flows like butter on here, and no style in the world can take his city out of his cadence, confidence, or diction. As for one of the best hip-hop albums this week (or year so far, frankly), Mach-Hommy returns with #RICHAXXHAITIAN. While the whole project is stacked with astonishments by every metric, we'd recommend the soulful "SONJE" with Hephzibah as a taster.

Elsewhere on Fire Emoji, the AOTY contenders continue with Rapsody's Please Don't Cry, which once again shows off her range and skillset as a top-tier MC. Of course, a Lil Wayne feature on "Raw," as well as Niko Brim, would raise excited eyebrows, but their chemistry is something that somehow managed to exceed expectations. Another match made in heaven is Chance The Rapper's collaboration with DJ Premier, "Together." Star Line Gallery is shaping up to potentially be one of the most tender and touching hip-hop albums of the past couple of years, something that fans can't wait for.

Read More: Rapsody Argues Kendrick Lamar’s Strategy Won Him The Battle Over Drake

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

There's one more new album we wanted to shout out on Fire Emoji this week, and that's A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Better Off Alone. While there are a lot of solo cuts here, the extensive tracklist also provides some solid collabs such as the woozy Cash Cobain team-up, "Body." In fact, Cobain has another feature on the playlist this week, as NAV remixed Cash and Diany Dior's "Favorite Lady." It's another blend of Jersey club, drill, and more minimal plugg and electronic sounds fused with pop trap, and checks the boxes well enough.

Finally, we'd be remiss not to mention Lupe Fiasco's titular single for his upcoming project, "Samurai," which is as classy as it is enveloping. If you're looking for something more energetic, don't head out before bumping 42 Dugg's gritty "Win Wit Us." Let us know what your favorite Fire Emoji release was this week, as well as what else we missed, down in the comments section below. Check out the playlist above and, as always, check back in with HNHH for more amazing music releases around the clock.

Read More: NAV Teases His New Album “On My Way 2 Rexdale” With Electrifying Trailer