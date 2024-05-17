A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Mixes Old With New On "Better Off Alone"

One thing that A Boogie Wit da Hoodie has always excelled at being able to swerve in out of rapping and singing. On every project, he has given you a mixture of these talents in some capacity. Now, A Boogie is continuing that trend with his latest LP, Better Off Alone. This fifth studio album has been in the works for nearly a year, and believe it or not, it actually started with the B4 BOA (Before Better Off Alone) EP.

The trio of "Her Birthday," "Booby Trap," and "Did Me Wrong," turned out to be first of the promotional singles. We then would receive another five offerings with the lone track "Steppas," and the sampler ALONE. So, instead of getting at least 80% new music, that figure dropped to 62%, with nearly half of the 21 tracks being older releases. That is a big reason why most of this listening experience feels like old meshing with new.

Read More: Kel Mitchell Speaks On His Ex-Wife Getting Pregnant By Multiple Men, She Fires Back

Listen To Better Off Alone By A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

So, going into this album, know that almost half is being marketed as new material. On the bright side of the new with old aspect, Better Off Alone mixes fresh beats with some throwback samples. Two of the prime examples that we caught were on "Dark King" and "One Shot." The former seems to slow down A Boogie's 2017 hit with PnB Rock and NBA YoungBoy, "Beast Mode." On the latter, the New York native loosely samples Eminem's "Lose Yourself" at the start of the track. As for the album at large though, it is solid, but with 21 tracks it feels a little bloated.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album Better Off Alone by A Boogie Wit da Hoodie? What tracks have you been gravitating toward so far? Where do you rank this project amongst the rest of his discography and why? Who had the strongest guest appearance on the record? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Better Off Alone Tracklist:

Better Off Alone Dark King Let's Go Away (feat. Young Thug) Body (feat. Cash Cobain) Somebody (feat. Future) Steppas Headaches Spotlight (feat. Lil Durk) Need You Around (feat. Fridayy) One Shot They Shooting Feel Like Dying P&E (feat. Mariah The Scientist) Tiffanys No More Questions How to Love D.T.N. Did Me Wrong Her Birthday Booby Trap I Already Know

Read More: Drake Could Sue Kendrick Lamar For Alleged Defamation Over “Pedophile” Accusation, Wack 100 & DJ Vlad Theorize