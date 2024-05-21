A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie "Better Off Alone" Review

On May 17th, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie released Better Off Alone. His fifth album offers listeners a reflective look at the dualities of fame and the cost of artistic expression. Before it dropped, the anticipation for Better Off Alone was fueled by the release of the B4 BOA EP. Now, with his latest work, A Boogie invites listeners into a slightly more mature, contemplative space. For the rapper, his new project is all about personal redemption and a promising journey. It’s also been released just in time for the North American leg of his world tour.

Modern Nostalgia Via Production

The beats across the album are meticulously crafted, with producers like 254Bodi, ATL Jacob, and CashMoneyAP bringing their A-game. Specifically, the production choices on Better Off Alone reflect A Boogie's New York roots. However, they also leave room for experimentation and embrace a more expansive, global sound. For example, "Dark King,” the album’s second song, stands out with its crisp percussion and haunting melodies. It also helps set the tone for the album's introspective narrative.

Better Off Alone features a number of Hip Hop samples that elevate A Boogie’s album. The rapper’s clever use of these samples helps add layers of depth to the tracks. For instance, "Steppas" incorporates a sample that pays homage to Hip Hop’s past while infusing it with a modern twist that resonates with today's audience. This interplay between old and new is a recurring theme throughout the album and works for the most part. However, the album's overall sound can be critiqued as lacking cohesion. This mix of old and new elements sometimes clashes, resulting in a slightly disjointed listening experience.

About BOA

The album is a 57-minute, 21-track experience. From the title track, which also serves as the album’s opener, one can assume that A Boogie is opting for a more reflective sound. As the album's emotional core, the rapper is unsettled by the solitude that comes with success. "Stained my mind like you stained my sheets... I think I'm better off alone, babe," he raps.

The repeated motif of emotional vulnerability continues on other tracks, such as "Somebody.” On the Future-assisted track, A Boogie continues to explore the need for genuine connections to help with the burden of fame. "Somebody need somebody, need somebody, yeah," he spits before pinching himself awake with the line, “I'm payin' seven-figure taxes, ain't got time for no relaxin'.”

Betrayal & Loss

On Better Off Alone, A Boogie doesn't shy away from darker themes, such as betrayal and the loss of close ones. In tracks like "Tiffany and Ashley," he pays homage to the late PnB Rock while addressing the harsh realities of street life. A Boogie also explores his past resilience in dealing with personal demons and navigating the music industry. The lyrics in nearly every track seem to reiterate A Boogie's sense of determination to rise above challenges and emerge stronger.

Highlights & Lowlights

"Better Off Alone” is not just the album's title track but also a statement piece from A Boogie. Its haunting hook and reflective lyrics set the stage for the album's exploration of solitude. Meanwhile, "Tiffanys" and "Did Me Wrong" are just as effective, becoming emotional anchors that capture the essence of A Boogie's lyrical prowess. "Her Birthday" and "Booby Trap" were initially released as part of the B4 BOA EP. They have since become fan favorites, further highlighting A Boogie's ability to connect with his audience on a personal level.

However, while the album does its best at attempting to explore these themes of solitude and the emotional toll of fame, some of its lyrics unfortunately fail to scratch the surface of these complex topics. As a result, the attempt at introspection sometimes feels forced. Other times, familiar tropes and braggadocio overshadow the album's purported reflective nature. Moreover, the album's length, with 21 tracks, is a handicap in itself. There is so much thematic repetition that it dilutes the impact of its more potent messages, as explored in tracks like “Dark King,” “Body,” and “I Already Know.”

Features & Collaborations

Better Off Alone, despite its title, is filled with collaborations. Young Thug's unique cadence on "Let's Go Away" complements A Boogie's introspective verses, creating a standout track that's both catchy and contemplative. Future's contribution to "Somebody" adds a layer of gritty realism. Additionally, Lil Durk's raw storytelling in "Spotlight" contrasts A Boogie's melodic flow. The inclusion of rising talents like Fridayy and Mariah The Scientist on tracks such as "Need You Around" and "P&E" also shows A Boogie's knack for spotlighting fresh voices, making for a full-circle moment. Altogether, the aforementioned features add depth and diversity to the project.

Conclusion

The introspective nature and A Boogie's evolution on Better Off Alone are the album's major strengths. With a successful, ongoing world tour and a strong presence on and off streaming platforms, Better Off Alone may succeed at helping A Boogie Wit da Hoodie gain some more ground as a pivotal figure in modern Hip Hop. However, despite chart success and potential hits, A Boogie's evolution may be coming at a price. This album slightly falls short of the high standards set by his previous work. Nonetheless, while it’s too early to detect the impact of Better Off Alone on A Boogie's career commercially, the album has evidently sparked a conversation about the direction of his sound.