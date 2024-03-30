A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Makes His Presence Felt On "Steppas"

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie has built up quite the fanbase since he blew up in 2016. The Highbridge The Label founder hit his stride with tracks like "My Shit," "Still Think About You," "Look Back At It," and so many more. 2022 was the last time we got a full project from the New Yorker and that was Me vs. Myself. The time in between that has been spent by dropping new versions of classics in his catalog like "Drowning Pt. 2" and "Timeless" but sped up.

But, in late 2023, A Boogie started giving fans a look at his new record Better Off Alone. This another album title that will deviate away from his Artist series. "Did Me Wrong," "Her Birthday," and "Booby Trap," were a set of three singles that debut in September. Now, A Boogie is back with his newest addition to the promotional tracks with "Steppas."

Read More: Kodak Black Hit With $600K Lawsuit, Accuses Limo Company Of Taking Advantage Of Him

Listen To "Steppas" By A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

This is his first record of 2024, and it features production from London On Da Track, CashMoneyAP, and more. The beat is grand with is strong horn sections and thumping trap beat. Boogie is rapping in his usual smooth and laid-back flow with intimidating and braggadocious verses. Be sure to check out the new track and video above. Better Off Alone is expected to drop on May 17 according to Genius.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Steppas," by A Boogie Wit da Hoodie? Is this the best track he has put out as of late, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the track and why? Do you think Better Off Alone will be his best album yet? Who would you want to see on the project? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

I blew out her back, she like, "Take me to Saaks, okay"

It ain't nothin' to get what you want

I can blow all them racks and then go get it back, one play

With the wolves hoodie on, like I'm Red Robin

And your hood n****s spent what you did body

If I f*** on this b****, he gon' cry 'bout it

Read More: Halle Bailey's Birthday: DDG & Halo Spoil Their Favourite Girl With A Rolex And Family Time