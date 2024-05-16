42 Dugg Drops Off High-Octane Single "Win Wit Us"

42 Dugg is an artist who has been grinding steadily over the last few years. Overall, he has come through with some fantastic singles, and fans have been resonating with his projects. Moreover, he has received backing from some massive artists, such as Lil Baby. These co-signs have certainly helped him develop connections in the industry. After dealing with some unfortunate legal issues, Dugg is looking to come back in a big way, and this summer, he will be dropping a new album called 4eva us, Neva Them.

A few weeks ago, 42 Dugg gave us a single with "Wock N Red," it was certainly well received, and serves as one of the songs that will make the new project. Well, on Thursday, Dugg came out with a whole new song to keep the hype going. Below, you can watch the music video for the track "Win Wit Us," which is most certainly going to be an anthem for these summer months. If you are a fan of the artist and have been wanting more music, then this is going to come as a gift.

Read More: 42 Dugg Denies Claims That Offset Robbed Him

42 Dugg Has An Album Coming

Overall, the track has some hard-hitting production that fits 42 Dugg's sound perfectly. From there, we get some great delivery from Dugg, who sounds menacing and focused on this cut. If this is the energy he is bringing to the entire album, then we are excited for what comes next. Hopefully, more details on the project are on the way.

Let us know what you think of this new track from 42 Dugg, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is one of his best songs? What is your favorite single from the artist so far? Will you be tuning into the new album this summer? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: 42 Dugg Net Worth 2024: What Is The Rapper Worth?