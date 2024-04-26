42 Dugg Clowned Online For His Height After Picture Of Him & His Daughter Goes Viral

42 Dugg is an artist who has been clowned for his height in the past. Numerous photos have gone viral of him in which he appears to be towered over by friends and acquaintances. Overall, height can be a sensitive subject for a lot of men. Although it isn't something that they can control, it can be a point of contention, especially in relationships. Regardless, Dugg has never really indicated an insecurity about it. Instead, he lives his life and does his thing, regardless of what people might say.

This past week Dugg found his height becoming a point of contention, yet again. This time thanks to a plethora of images he posted on Instagram, that can be viewed below. In these images, Dugg shows off the time he was spending with his daughter and his son. One photo, in particular, has been getting the internet riled up. In this image, he is playing basketball with his daughter. However, due to his height, there isn't that much of a difference in stature. This subsequently led to plenty of jokes.

42 Dugg On The Gram

Jokes like “Man I thought this was 2 kids,” and “He the same size as the kids" began to fly on social media. Despite the clowning, Dugg doesn't care. At the end of the day, he is winning. He gets to have successful records and two kids he can spend time with. While the vast majority of people making jokes are miserable and alone.

Let us know what you think about these internet jokes, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the internet was doing too much here? Do you believe that the internet goes too hard on people in general? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

