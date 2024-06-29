Megan Thee Stallion & Lupe Fiasco Drop Bombs On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Amazon Music Live Concert Series - 11/3/22
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Amazon Music Live Concert Series on November 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music)
Other great releases on "Fire Emoji" this week came from Roddy Ricch, Latto, Lil Durk, Chance The Rapper, and many more.

We're officially halfway through the year, and we couldn't have asked for a better match of new rap music to round up on our latest Fire Emoji playlist update. Leading the way is Megan Thee Stallion's new album MEGAN, which has a lot of fiery, dense, and vulnerably triumphant bangers. On that bombastic tip, the catchy flows and bounce on "Figueroa" is a really solid taster you should try out. But if you're looking for something more chilled-out and lyrically acrobatic, look no further than Lupe Fiasco's new album Samurai and the tender and breezy highlight "No. 1 Headband" for a mindful experience.

Furthermore, another big Fire Emoji highlight this week is Roddy Ricch's new single "911," a warm West Coast-influenced jam with some nice vocal dynamism. Heading down South with a drill flair and light guitars is the latest Latto song of 2024, "Big Mama," and the flow is pretty infectious. Of course, we'd be remiss not to mention Lil Durk's new track "Went Hollywood For A Year" and its reflective but confident lyrical matter. While a lot of fans didn't mess with it as heavily as they wanted, we know that we can never count Smurk out from coming back strong.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion’s Latest Shots At Nicki Minaj Spark Mixed Reactions

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Elsewhere on Fire Emoji this week, you can find more surefire heaters like 42 Dugg's chemistry-filled new collab with Sexyy Red, "N.P.O." But that's not the only exciting collaboration this time around; in fact, we got a couple of notable link-ups this Friday (June 28). One of these is Jeezy's remix of JT's "OKAY," a boisterous and grand track that feels all the more larger than life with the Atlanta legend's contributions. Also, Offset and Gunna continued to show off how well they bounce off one another on their latest record, "Style Rare."

But while we're talking about collabs this week, there's no better example than Lil Yachty and James Blake's new album Bad Cameo and its title track. Finally, we wanted to highlight yet another great Chance The Rapper single in 2024, as this week's "Stars Out" and its relaxed style indicates that his upcoming album will be very special. Let us know what your favorite Fire Emoji pick was this week, as well as what else we missed, down in the comments section below. Check the playlist out above and, as always, come back to HNHH for more great hip-hop drops around the clock.

Read More: Jeezy Makes Light Of Jeannie Mai Divorce On New Remix Of JT's "OKAY"

