Megan Thee Stallion’s Latest Shots At Nicki Minaj Spark Mixed Reactions

When it comes to Megan Thee Stallion's fiery presence on her latest studio album, fans seem pretty pleased with the results.

Megan Thee Stallion's new album MEGAN is finally out, and fans have a whole lot to discuss and react to when it comes to this collection of tracks. For example, some fans are going wild over her anime references on the project, and others took note of some of the more emotional and personal lyricism on the LP. After all, the Houston femcee went through a lot over the past few years, situations that saturated media exposure and discussion certainly didn't help either way. But one conversation around her, and concerning this new album as a whole, is probably a more intentional choice.

Moreover, fans couldn't help but notice that there seem to be a couple of shots on MEGAN against Nicki Minaj, and we all know there's history there. Their "HISS" and "Big Foot" disses kicked off a year of battles in the game, and Megan Thee Stallion might've doubled down on her stances with new bars here. However, this is mostly speculative and there's not a lot of direct links to talk about... at least, that's what usually is the case with these subliminals. But she chose to rap "I’m a motherf***ing brat, not a Barbie" on "Figueroa," and a couple of lines on "Rattle" suggest that Roman was a main target.

Megan Thee Stallion Might've Sent More Nicki Minaj Shots On MEGAN

Still, a lot of these early assumptions owe their current relevance and propagation to the very obvious lens that many fans initially viewed all of MEGAN through. Given how bombastic Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj's beef was earlier this year, a lot of listeners went into this new album with that history at the forefront of their minds. It's entirely possible that there are other bars on the record that we're not even picking up on yet. In addition, it's equally likely that these reads of "Figueroa" and "Rattle" provide inaccurate conclusions. Regardless, you can find more reactions to the project down below.

Fans React To The Album & Possible Disses