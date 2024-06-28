Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Reignites Her Nicki Minaj Beef With Venomous "Megan" Bars

Meg is not messing around on her new album.

Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj engaged in a quick feud at the top of the year. Overall, it all started when Meg began taking shots on the song "Hiss." Subsequently, Nicki Minaj offered a response on "Big Foot." However, many fans felt like "Big Foot" was a weak effort that wasn't even worth a response from Meg. Today, Thee Stallion dropped off her new album Megan, and fans were curious to see if she would have any bars for Nicki.

Well, it appears as though she does. Firstly, we have the song "Figueroa" which had an interesting bar, to say the least. “I’m a motherf*ckin’ brat, not a Barbie,” she raps. “On go with any b*tch that wanna start it.” This is just a one-off bar although the Barbie reference makes things pretty obvious as to who she is talking about. Having said that, it is the song "Rattle" that is certainly going to have a couple of people in their feelings.

Megan Thee Stallion Drops "Figueroa"

“I wanted everybody right here with me, but that was my fault being too friendly,” she says. “I was thinking everything was all good, but the whole time you was my enemy / Only time y’all n****s in agreement is when all y’all tryna go against me / Only time y’all weak hoes link up is when another b*tch tryna get rid of me.” She also said: “Damn b*tch it been four years / Worry ’bout your man and your kid / Your life must be boring as f*ck if you’re still reminiscin’ ’bout sh*t we did." Some believe these bars could be directed at Kelsey Nicole. However, for now, Nicki appears to be the main target.

"Rattle" Has Bars Too

Let us know what you think of these bars, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that all of these bars are being directed at Nicki Minaj? How do you feel about the Nicki and Meg beef in the first place? Who do you think won? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

