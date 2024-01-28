Megan Thee Stallion Shaded By Vogue Director During Nicki Minaj's IG Live

Kletnoy issued an apology to both the Houston MC and her fanbase after many clapped back at him, calling out bias as a booker for the mag.

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion's feud is parting the celebrity world into two: the Hotties and the Barbz. Moreover, the latest person to get roped into the battle by these fanbases and viewers is Vogue director Sergio Kletnoy, who books celebrities for the magazine and is a main point of contact for them. As such, many folks questioned his comments during Minaj's Instagram livestream on Friday (January 26), including a series of foot emojis. "Not 'fragment foot' lol not even a whole foot?" Kletnoy wrote during the session, referencing her "bullet fragment foot b***h" comment against the Houston rapper.

However, Kletnoy issued an apology on Saturday the 27th for Megan Thee Stallion and the fanbase following what seemed like explicit support for Nicki Minaj. "I am a huge music lover and support many artists (especially female artists)," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "Everyone who knows me knows I love Nicki, Megan and so many other musicians. I joined a livestream from one of my fave artists and was excited to hear there's a new song from her. I made comments that unfortunately were taken the wrong way, I never meant to mock or insult anyone and have always been a fan of both women. My apologies if my comments offended or hurt anyone. Xo, S."

Vogue Director Shades Megan Thee Stallion During Nicki Minaj's Instagram Live

Still, some fans called out how comments like Sergio Kletnoy's are harmful because of his editorial role in Vogue. If these biases play a part, assuming he did initially mean to mock Megan Thee Stallion, then it could shut out or discourage her from participation in the publication. Regardless, given the vague nature of Kletnoy's remarks, perhaps he really didn't intend for his comments to shade Meg. His love of Nicki Minaj was already apparent, though, as she did a cover for Vogue just a couple of months ago.

Sergio Kletnoy's Apology

Meanwhile, with a response track on the way from the Trinidadian MC, it looks like this beef will only ramp up. Who do you think will come out on top in a lyrical exchange? Drop your thoughts on all this down in the comments section below. Also, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion.

