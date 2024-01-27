Who Is Roman Zolanski? Fans Discuss Problematic Nicki Minaj Alter Ego Amid Megan Thee Stallion Beef

The current beef between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj has led some fans to take a closer look at "Roman Zolanski", the alter ego that Minaj occasionally drops verses as. However, many fans are now only learning for the first time that Minaj has never shied from Roman's name being a play on that of Roman Polanski. Polanski is an Oscar-winning director who is perhaps best known for pleading guilty to statutory rape of a minor. The girl was 13 at the time of the rape and had also been drugged by Polanski.

This has all been thrown into sharp relief after Megan's diss on "Hiss" which took aim at Minaj's husband. Kenneth Petty is also a convicted sex offender, having served four years in prison for the attempted rape of a minor in 1996. Some people believe Megan went too far. However, many others are starting to see the many problematic links that Minaj has to child sex offenders.

Fans Await Drake Response To Megan Thee Stallion

Meanwhile, fans are still waiting for Drake to respond to the diss that Megan threw his way on the same track. "These n-ggas hate on BBLs and be walkin’ ’round with the same scars (Ah)/ Real curvy, no edgin’, n*ggas fight to get in my section (My section)," Megan rapped, seemingly in reference to Drake. However, Drake has remained silent for the moment. This is somewhat surprising, given that For All The Dogs was full of Drizzy airing out beef. Despite his silence, fans are eager to see how, and if, Drake will respond.

"People are asking how Nicki is going to respond but I’m more curious about how BBL, etched abs, accent switching, Bad bitch Drake is going to respond," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "If Drake “fires back” he’s simply confirming the BBL allegations," argued another. But some fans felt that they would have to wait. "Drake is very predictable with his disses he’s gonna wait until later this year to release a mid 20 track album just so he can sneak diss and throw subs in track 2," theorized one person. When do you think Drake will respond? Let us know in the comments.

