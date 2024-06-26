Megan Thee Stallion Essential Songs

Highlighting Megan Thee Stallion's must-hear songs, from "Big Ole Freak" to "WAP," celebrating her impact on hip-hop.

Megan Thee Stallion has rapidly ascended to the upper echelons of hip-hop. She's known for her fiery lyrics, confident delivery, and unapologetic persona. Since bursting onto the scene, Megan has continually pushed boundaries. The femcee blends Southern rap traditions with modern feminist themes. Her impact on the music industry is undeniable, as she has amassed numerous awards. These include multiple Grammy wins that inspired a cultural movement with her "Hot Girl" mantra. As we anticipate the release of her new album, MEGAN, this Friday, June 28, it’s the perfect time to look back at the tracks that have defined her rise to stardom. From breakout hits to viral sensations, Megan's discography is packed with songs highlighting her lyrical and charismatic presence. Each track showcases different facets of her artistry, from bold declarations of self-love to collaborations that have dominated the charts.

1. "Big Ole Freak" (2019)

"Big Ole Freak" marked Megan Thee Stallion’s breakthrough into the mainstream. Released in 2019 on her mixtape Fever, this track quickly became a fan favorite. It showcased Megan's confident flow and bold persona. The song features a smooth, seductive beat that perfectly complements her assertive lyrics, celebrating body positivity and sexual freedom. Further, the success of "Big Ole Freak" was a pivotal moment in Megan's career. It climbed the charts, entering the Billboard Hot 100. It also solidified her reputation as a fearless female voice in hip-hop. "Big Ole Freak" remains a standout track in her catalog, embodying the raw energy and empowerment that define Megan Thee Stallion's music.

"Hot Girl Summer" is more than just a song. It’s a cultural phenomenon. Released in 2019, this collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign quickly became an anthem of empowerment and fun. It also encapsulated the carefree and confident attitude that Megan Thee Stallion is known for. The track’s infectious hook and upbeat production made it an instant hit. The track dominated summer playlists and social media feeds.

Charting high on the Billboard Hot 100, "Hot Girl Summer" reinforced Megan’s status as a leading voice in hip-hop. The viral “Hot Girl Summer” movement amplified the song's impact, which encouraged fans to embrace their inner confidence and live their best lives. This track showcased Megan’s ability to create catchy, impactful music and highlighted her influence on pop culture. With contributions from Nicki Minaj, one of hip-hop’s most iconic figures, "Hot Girl Summer" was a powerful moment of women's solidarity and artistic synergy.

3. "Savage" (2020)

In 2020, Megan Thee Stallion took the world by storm with "Savage," a track from her EP Suga. The song’s irresistible beat and Megan’s fiery delivery quickly made it a standout hit. It wasn’t long before "Savage" became a viral sensation, largely thanks to a dance challenge on TikTok that propelled the song to the top of the charts. Moreover, the track’s success was cemented by a remix featuring Beyoncé. It added even more star power and highlighted themes of empowerment. "Savage" climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, marking a significant milestone in Megan’s career. Further, the song’s brash confidence and celebration of self-worth resonated with listeners, making it an anthem of 2020.

4. "Body" (2020)

"Body" quickly became a standout track from Megan Thee Stallion's debut album, Good News, released in 2020. The song celebrates body positivity and self-confidence, once again featuring Megan’s bold, assertive lyrics. With its memorable hook, "Body" resonated with listeners who appreciated its unapologetic embrace of all body types. The track’s popularity was also boosted by its viral music video and the accompanying dance challenge that took over social media platforms like TikTok. "Body" significantly impacted the charts, further solidifying Megan’s place in the music industry as a trailblazer for self-love. The song’s message of embracing and celebrating one's body, regardless of societal standards, struck a chord with fans and critics alike.

In 2020, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B joined forces for "WAP." It was a track that quickly became one of the most talked-about songs of the year. This bold and provocative anthem celebrated female sexuality and empowerment with unfiltered lyrics and an infectious beat. The collaboration highlighted the chemistry between two of hip-hop’s most influential female artists, creating a cultural moment transcending music.