Megan Thee Stallion "Can’t Wait" For Beyonce's New Album After Tracklist Announcement

Megan Thee Stallion says she "can't wait" to hear the direction Beyonce is going with her new project, Cowboy Carter. The legendary singer shared the tracklist on social media, Wednesday, ahead of its March 29 release date. Megan reposted the announcement with the caption: “Sweet honey buckinnnn. Can’t wait to hear what that sounds like!”

In addition to “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em,” which Beyonce previously released, the tracklist features “Ameriican Requiem,” “Blackbiird,” “Protector,” “My Rose,” “Bodyguard,” “Daughter,” “Spaghettii,” “Alliigator Tears,” “Smoke Hour II,” “Just for Fun,” “II Most Wanted,” “Levii’s Jeans,” “Flamenco,” “Ya Ya,” “Oh Louisiana,” “Desert Eagle,” “Riiverdance,” “Tyrant,” “II Hands II Heaven,” “Sweet Honey Buckin’” and “Amen.”

Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce Accept Grammy Award For Best Rap Performance

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: (L-R) Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion accept the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

While it doesn't seem like Megan will make an appearance on the project, she previously collaborated with Beyonce on the Grammy-winning remix to her single, "Savage," which was included on Megan's debut album Good News in 2020. After the two accepted their Grammy together in 2021, Megan said on TikTok how much the moment meant to her. “Y’all don’t know how many times I cried this weekend,” Meg said in a TikTok. “Y’all don’t understand — Beyoncé is my idol, like I genuinely love Beyoncé with my whole f*cking heart.” Check out Megan's latest post regarding Beyonce below.

Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To Beyonce's Tracklist Announcement

Image via Instagram @theestallion

Beyonce first announced Cowboy Carter on February 11, 2024, after a teaser debuted during Super Bowl LVIII. It's the second of a trilogy of projects Beyonce is working on beginning with Renaissance. Be on the lookout for further updates on Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce on HotNewHipHop.

