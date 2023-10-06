Beyonce Thanks Megan Thee Stallion For Joining Houston Show, She Returns The Love

Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion are among the biggest stars out of Houston right now, and they're equally as bonded as friends and as fans of each other's work. Moreover, the former recently thanked the latter on Instagram for joining her RENAISSANCE tour stop in their home city. "My H-Town sister, thank you for gracing the RENAISSANCE TOUR. Until next time," Queen Bey wrote to Meg on Thursday's (October 5) Instagram post, filled with pictures of their performance. Given just how much chemistry they displayed on the remix of "S*vage" alone, it's no wonder that their special concert stint was beloved by all.

Of course, the "Bongos" MC was incredibly honored by this comment, and is just as thankful for the opportunity as the Destiny's Child icon is. "Yall… nobody can tell me nothing else EVERRRRRRRR," Megan Thee Stallion wrote with a slew of bee emojis as her own commemorative post's caption on Thursday, responding to Beyonce's praise. "BEY SAID HTOWN SISSTERRR !!! Like hello ??? I LOVE YOU QUEEN @beyonce." Furthermore, this is obviously not all that the rapper's had to say about the occasion; you don't just make one reference to appearing to perform at one of the most talked-about tours in recent memory.

Beyonce's Thankful Post For Megan Thee Stallion

"Yall i have been ugly crying with my lace lifting all weekend lol," the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram with a video of the performance. "I will never stop screaming about this moment! I have loved @beyonce MY WHOLE LIFE. This means EVERYTHING TO ME!!! I love you [queen bee emoji] thank you thank you thank you for everything." All we can hope for in the future is that this won't be the last time these two link up. Whether it's on stage or on wax, their bond is a pretty special chemistry to develop and celebrate.

Meanwhile, the Hot Girl leader is making strides in areas other than music, and ones that are just as- if not more- important. Her mental health campaign for Seize The Awkward is ushering in a new era for her, one that builds on the self-reflection and reckoning with personal issues on Traumanize. It's clear that this won't stop the bangers from coming through, but it's heartening to see that strength in vulnerable and honest ways. For more news and updates on Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce, stay logged into HNHH.

