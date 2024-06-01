Eminem & Cardi B Make Magic On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

Other new rap releases on "Fire Emoji" this week come from Belly, Action Bronson, LUCKI, JasonMartin, Meek Mill, and more.

Welcome to summer, which will hopefully be 2024's best season yet thanks to the best of the best hip-hop releases of the first week of June rounded up right here on our new Fire Emoji playlist update. First off, there are two obvious big drops to cover, starting with Eminem's new single "Houdini." Not only does this zany track see him paying homage to his career, but also playing with its perception with some of that old comical fire. The other unmissable track to drop this week was the remix of Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla's "Wanna Be" with Cardi B. As expected, the chemistry here is off the charts, and Bardi's appearance makes the cut even more confident.

Elsewhere on Fire Emoji, we also have a short but sweet new Palestine-dedicated album from Belly titled 96 Miles From Bethlehem. One of the highlights on it is certainly "Blue Bags," whose shots of distortion, industrial influences, and eerily looped vocal samples craft an engaging journey. On a more woozy and ethereal note, we have new two-pack single from LUCKI, 2 Faced, Pt. 2, which contains "Heavy On My Heart" and "Courtesy Of." The latter has a particularly melancholy piano line paired with a peppy drum pattern that's particularly pleasing to the ear.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Moving forward with our next new single, JasonMartin enlisted Jay Worthy, DJ Quik, and Larry June for the soulful "GURBS & YOUNGS." The bass definitely carries the track's funky demeanor, and some light chimes and xylophones really invoke that West Coast spirit. But Fire Emoji also has some classic gritty East Coast raps this week thanks to Meek Mill's new song "5AM IN PHILLY." Its main draw is definitely his energetic and passionate rapping, but the minimal beat carries it well.