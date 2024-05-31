Belly Speaks Up For His Homeland On "96 Miles From Bethlehem"

All of the profits from the album and merchandise will go to Gaza, the WestBank and other affected areas in Palestine.

"I got a lot more to say.." That is what Belly had to say on Instagram one day ago while announcing his surprise new album 96 Miles From Bethlehem. The rapper and singer is of Palestinian descent, as he was born in Jenin, which is in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Fittingly, the name of the album is actually how far his hometown is from Bethlehem. Belly has been one of the leading voices, musically speaking, during this heartbreaking war. Now, he is here to further his message on this concise nine-song offering.

Unbeknownst to us, Belly dropped off the lead single, "Patience vs. Patients", on Wednesday. It was a short one minute and change effort to call out the government for its blatant lies against aiding the Palestinians. During that aforementioned reveal of 96 Miles From Bethlehem, Belly made it known to his fans that all of the money made from this project would go towards aiding his people. That includes profits from the merchandise sold as well.

Listen To 96 Miles From Bethlehem By Belly

Throughout the 19 minutes of runtime, Belly leaves it all out there, both from a vocal and instrumental perspective. This listen is not meant for bangers, it is meant to be slightly uncomfortable and eye-opening. 96 Miles From Bethlehem is certainly that, as the beats and tones of each track are dark and gloomy. Belly recruits his Palestinian brothers and sisters Saint Levant, Ibrahim Maalouf, Eylanna, and MC Abdul to deliver some powerful moments. All in all, Belly succeeds here on his official fourth album.

