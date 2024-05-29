Belly Announces Surprise New Album, Proceeds Will Go To Palestinian Aid

2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: Rapper Belly performs on the Gobi Stage during Weekend 2, Day 3 of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music &amp; Arts Festival on April 24, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

He's been outspoken about the Palestinian conflict since last year.

Fans of Palestinian rapper Belly got some great news earlier today. His last studio album dropped in 2021 with See You Next Wednesday. The album dropped on Roc Nation and XO with an incredibly impressive list of features. The Weeknd, PnB Rock, Gunna, Moneybagg Yo, Nas, Nav, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Sean, and Benny The Butcher all appear in the tracklist. He followed it up last year with a new mixtape called Mumble Rap 2. That project also featured Nav as well as Rick Ross and Gucci Mane.

Now his next album is on the way and fans won't have to wait long to hear it. Belly took to Twitter to make a pretty noteworthy announcement. "I got a lot more to say.. 96 Miles From Bethlehem Tomorrow.." his post reads. It comes with the album's artwork attached sporting its title 96 Miles From Bethlehem. But the post also features an additional promise. "profits from the album and merch will donated to Gaza, the WestBank and other affected areas around Palestine" it concludes. Belly isn't the only celeb pledging money for the conflict in Palestine. The Weeknd has made two substantial donations towards aid in some of the areas most affected by the ongoing conflict.

Belly's New Album Is Dropping Tomorrow

In tandem with the announcement, Belly also released a new song called "Patience vs. Patients." The track took aim at government lies about the conflict in Palestine. He's been extensively outspoken about the conflict ever since it kicked off in October of last year. The entire conflict has put many celebrities prone to activism like Justin Bieber in an awkward position trying to make statements about the events.

What do you think of Belly announcing a new album that's coming out tomorrow? Who do you think he may have recruited to feature on the album? Are you looking froward to hearing the project when it drops? Let us know it the comment section below.

[Via]

