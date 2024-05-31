LUCKI Leaves Off Second 2-Pack, "2 Faced, Pt. 2", Ahead Of Rumored Album

LUCKI continues to keep fans thirsting for a new album.

LUCKI has made a living off his signature mumbly and druggy flows over slow-mo trap rap beats. Today, the Chicago, Illinois-bred artist is delivering more of the same on his newest set of tracks. Just a few months ago, he put out a two-pack called 2 Faced back in January for his rumored album GEMIN! According to Genius, the project is supposed to be out on June 14, and it would follow up his 2023 tape s*x m*ney dr*gs. Now, fast forward to today and LUCKI has more to offer in the form of 2 Faced, Pt. 2.

This time around LUCKI is bossing up on both cuts, which are "Heavy On My Heart", and "Courtesy Of". On the first track, the veteran rapper is proving an ex wrong by locking and making as much bread as possible. "Really a rapper, but I'm with the wolves, 'cause I know they've got dreams too / We had fell out, the whole world seen it, they had told me to leave you / Went back home when I got rich, and they said I needed you".

Read More: Dennis Schröder Makes Official Professional Soccer Debut In Germany

Listen To 2 Faced, Pt. 2 By LUCKI

Then, on "Courtesy Of", LUCKI is straight up flexing on the haters and possibly his contemporaries. "N****s first round bust down, ain't even wanna play / I got money in a vault, I got money just to play / We'll play you like you soft if you ain't slimier than me". On 2 Faced, LUCKI divulged on being a baller on "PAIDNFULL", whereas "COLORFUL DRUGS" was more of a trippy vibe than anything else. Overall, these tracks are fine, but nothing too new.

What are your thoughts on 2 Faced, Pt. 2 by LUCKI? Is this the better set of promotional tracks from his upcoming album, why or why not? Does this have you interested in what is to come on the LP? What was your favorite track out of the two and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding LUCKI. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics From "Heavy On My Heart":