LUCKI Drops Off Two Singles On New EP "2 Faced"

Low-key Chicago, Illinois rapper LUCKI is looking to build on a strong 2023. The 27-year-old artist came through with his 12th overall project and sixth in the last four years with s*x m*ney dr*gs. Overall, it was an album that was highly beloved by his ultra-passionate following. 2024 looks to be another one of those years for LUCKI.

To open up the next 12 months, he has just dropped a two-pack called 2 Faced. "PAIDNFULL" and "COLORFUL DRUGS" are his first releases so far and they might be on a new album. Rumors are swirling that Gemini will be out on June 21, which is when LUCKI's birthday is. Coincidentally, the 21st is also a Friday.

Listen To 2 Faced By LUCKI

According to Genius, this was all confirmed on Twitter by the artist in a series of tweets. The first of which read, "I forgot SMD* stood for suck my d*ck!!! Wow ski Nem #NewEra." LUCKI sent that out in late September of last year. Then, he revealed the title of the LP moments after. So far, these two songs are the first doses of the supposed upcoming release. Give them a try with the links above.

What are your thoughts on these brand-new singles, "PAIDNFULL" and "COLORFUL DRUGS," by LUCKI? Are these some of his better tracks, why or why not? Do these songs have you excited about Gemini? Who do you want to see featured on the project? Which song is better and why? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding LUCKI. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics: From "PAIDNFULL":

I'm middle fingers up for whoever lookin'

I saved you from the snakes when they should've took you

I think everybody against me, everybody fake

Leave it to bro, I been did it, and everybody late

Had to put ten Ms in everybody face

I know just how much spent if everybody played

