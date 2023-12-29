Lucki Showcases His Impeccable Beat Selection On "Lil Ol Me"

Chicago artist Lucki is someone who has gained quite a large fanbase over the last few years. Overall, he is someone who is beloved and has a cult-like following. Although he may not be a mainstream artist, his fans act like he is. When you go to a festival like Rolling Loud, you can expect him to get one of the largest fan responses. Even if his music isn't bustling with energy, it still gets people jumping up and down, all while going nuts.

This year, Lucki gave his fans a new album called Sex, Money, Drugs. It was well-received by his fanbase and pushed him further up the tiers of best MCs out right now. Now, with 2024 on the horizon, the artist is looking to end out on a high note. This week, he came through and dropped a new song called "Lil Ol Me." The song was dropped on SoundCloud, and you can stream it down below.

Lucki With A New Single

This track is another example of how Lucki has always had amazing ears for beats. His production is consistently second to none, and the beat on this track is out of this world. As for the delivery, Lucki is a bit muted and nonchalant, however, that has always been his style. It is another great effort and we look forward to more Lucki music in the new year.

With this new Lucki track out, let us know what you think of it, in the comments section below. Is this top-tier Lucki?

Quotable Lyrics:

Celebrate the news if I tell hеr where to meet

Don't let no mеme fool you, I'm a pretty bitch dream

Weeks off tour and I still ain't been home

We both barely care, but we pickin' up the phone

I fell out with some rappers, but I'm good back home

